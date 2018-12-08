Menu
Coast Guard crewman Dean Cadet with a massive Blue Blubber from Manly Boat Harbour. Picture: Harvey Shore
Environment

It’s a jellyfish invasion

by Harvey Shore
8th Dec 2018 1:26 PM
Each year, as summer begins and the north winds start blowing, Blue Blubber jellyfish invade local waters.

Currently they're all over the bay and in the Brisbane River. Large numbers have been reported in Manly Boat Harbour and around Wynnum's beachfront.

Many people have called Coast Guard volunteers in Manly, asking if Blue Blubbers are dangerous.

Dean Cadet, a Coast Guard crewman qualified in first aid, said Blue Blubbers are not deadly but do have a mildly venomous sting which impact people in different ways.

"The best treatment for a sting is to wash the affected area in hot water,," Dean said. "Hot water neutralises marine toxins. If irritation persists, an ice pack on the affected area will eliminate any remaining pain.

"The stings of more dangerous jellyfish, like the box jellyfish, the Irukandji or the Moreton Bay Stingers known as Morbakka, are much more painful and need urgent treatment."

Blue Blubbers will be around for a few more weeks, but should all be gone before Christmas

animals bayside editors picks jellyfish summer months water

