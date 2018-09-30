Question that worried Dolly Doctor the most

Dr Kang loved every minute of being Dolly Doctor, and she misses it to this day.

AM I too tall? Too short? Too thin? Too fat? Can I get pregnant from oral sex? These are just some of the questions teenagers have asked - over and over again - of Dr Melissa Kang. But you'd know her better as Dolly Doctor.

For 23 years Dr Kang was Australia's go-to mensch for young girls with curly questions about boobs and boys and everything in between - and she loved every minute of it.

[Adolescence] is such a gorgeous stage of life, and it's something we've all gone through," says Dr Kang, who was Dolly Doctor until the magazine's "abrupt" closure in 2016.

Dr Melissa Kang wrote for Dolly for 23 years.

Throughout her tenure as Dolly Doctor, Dr Kang became a trusted friend to millions of teenage girls across Australia. In that time she also learnt to "read between the lines" and decipher what was really concerning them.

Puberty, of course, was a big one. Another common theme with adolescents was self-image, with many questioning if they were attractive or not.

"Those kind of things really stayed the same over the years," she told the ABC's Throwback documentary series.

Then all of a sudden things started to take a sharp left, and the type of questions that were once commonplace became old hat. The age of the internet had arrived.

"[I noticed] more and more questions about how to remove pubic hair," says Dr Kang.

"I guess what concerned me about that …. was girls saying, 'Well, I've got to get rid of my pubic hair because I won't be attractive to my 'hypothetical' boyfriend."

Even though Dr Kang found this understandably curious, she considers her role as Dolly Doctor, one of the great joys of her life.

Dr Kang received hundreds of letters a month, often signed “worried”.

"When I was a teenager I couldn't speak to my parents at all about anything to do with puberty or anything to do with sex," says Dr Kang.

"I actually think it sowed the seed for the work I've done my whole life, which is about making sure that girls are treated absolutely equally and that their sexuality is embraced rather than giving them these messages of shame and stigma."