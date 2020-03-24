‘There were explosions’: Car destroyed on quiet Coast street

POLICE are investigating after a car caught fire on a Tallai street early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Tallai Rd just before 6am and found the car already well alight.

Photos taken by a resident this morning. Photo: Hayden Reed

A Queensland Police media representative confirmed there had been reports of an explosion.

A nearby resident, walking in the area at the time, said he had walked to find it after hearing the explosion.

"We walked up the hill and saw a car parked on the left hand side of the road engulfed in flames and black smoke," he said.

"There was a series of explosions, many of them."

Police are now working to determine whether the car had been stolen, with investigations continuing throughout today.