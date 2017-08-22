LITTER: Bree Serafin took this photo of just some of the glass she collected from Kellys Beach on Saturday.

WHEN Bree Serafin and her husband took their three children for a family outing, glass littering the beach cut their day short.

The Bundaberg mum is warning others about the dangers of dumping rubbish after the trip to Christsen Park at Kellys Beach on Saturday.

"We went down to the basin section so the kids could play in the sand and there was more glass than shells,” she said.

"It wasn't just little bits of glass either, they were massive chunks.”

A disgusted Mrs Serafin whisked her children away from the area straight away.

"We would have only been there for about three minutes before we couldn't walk any further because of all the glass,” she said.

"Both my husband and I were not impressed.”

She is now warning others to do the right thing when it comes to rubbish.

"It isn't that hard to pick your rubbish up and put it in the bin or take it home with you,” Mrs Serafin said.

"It's so dangerous, especially when children are around.”

"People always worry about drug users leaving needles behind but I think we also need to worry about those who drink and leave behind their glass bottles everywhere.”