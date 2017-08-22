26°
News

'There was more glass than shells'

Ashley Clark
| 22nd Aug 2017 2:52 PM
LITTER: Bree Serafin took this photo of just some of the glass she collected from Kellys Beach on Saturday.
LITTER: Bree Serafin took this photo of just some of the glass she collected from Kellys Beach on Saturday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Bree Serafin and her husband took their three children for a family outing, glass littering the beach cut their day short.

The Bundaberg mum is warning others about the dangers of dumping rubbish after the trip to Christsen Park at Kellys Beach on Saturday.

"We went down to the basin section so the kids could play in the sand and there was more glass than shells,” she said.

"It wasn't just little bits of glass either, they were massive chunks.”

A disgusted Mrs Serafin whisked her children away from the area straight away.

"We would have only been there for about three minutes before we couldn't walk any further because of all the glass,” she said.

"Both my husband and I were not impressed.”

She is now warning others to do the right thing when it comes to rubbish.

"It isn't that hard to pick your rubbish up and put it in the bin or take it home with you,” Mrs Serafin said.

"It's so dangerous, especially when children are around.”

"People always worry about drug users leaving needles behind but I think we also need to worry about those who drink and leave behind their glass bottles everywhere.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bin glass bottle litter rubbish

Farming family's photo recreated after 23 years

Farming family's photo recreated after 23 years

CAN you spot the difference? One family, two photos, 23 years - and plenty has changed for the Killer family.

One punch at football sends girl to hospital

ONE PUNCH: Tamica Vo, 16, was taken to hospital after she claims she was punched in the face at a weekend rugby league game in Bundy.

Player suffers post-concussion syndrome and seizures

REVEALED: What sparked the Coast's Bruce Hwy gridlock

Traffic is at a standstill on the Bruce Highway.

Cause revealed for Coast's Bruce Hwy traffic gridlock

Aussies in crosshairs of 'fake-tortion' email scam

People are being targeted by their company email addresses.

Local Partners

Grandpa pampered after being stranded in the cold

GRANDPA has two sore ribs, tired and cold after spending the night bogged at Kirby's.

Fundraiser a success for girl, 2

BRIGHT SKYES: The Journey Cafe at Bargara held a movie night to help Bundaberg's little Skye Whitfield who has a rare form of cancer. They were able to raise $860 for the two-year-old.

Movie night success for little Skye

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Help dog lovers do more good

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescue Rebecca Ballyantyne, Terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos.

Red Collar Rescue need region's support

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

Helping kids understand the wonder of the bush

FARM TV: Cilla Slack has just released her second series of Blue Gum Farm TV. The Gayndah farmer's show is available to download around the world.

Second series released for farm girl Cilla at Blue Gum Farm TV

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN

39 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 4 $385,000

If you're looking for the perfect home to relax on acreage land, still being close to the city comforts then look no further. This home is set on two acres, it is...

REDUCED BY $10,000 - CALL NOW!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $299,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Above...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

LIFESTYLE ON THE RIVER

123 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

Rural 6 2 4 $550,000

If your dream life consists of fishing, crabbing and prawning at the doorstep of your own beautiful acreage retreat this home is for you. Set on a 20 Acre...

PARKLANDS GRANGE - BUNDABERG&#39;S PREMIUM SMALL ACREAGE ESTATE

PARKLANDS GRANGE, Branyan 4670

Residential Land Parklands Grange is a master planned community and one of Bundaberg's premium ... FROM $148,000

Parklands Grange is a master planned community and one of Bundaberg's premium small acreage estates. More than 35 owner occupied families have already lost their...

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

TITLE TO HIGH TIDE WATER MARK WITH DIRECT BEACH ACCESS AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $1,190,000

Welcome to 57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, this absolute ocean front home located on Bargara's most exclusive address offers breathtaking unlimited and uninterrupted...

DON&#39;T BE DECEIVED MUST SEE INSIDE

72 Kendalls Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 1 3 $310,000

This immaculately presented property is much larger than it looks from the road, comprising 4 large bedrooms and 3 huge living areas. The 6x3mt (approx) 4th...

BEAUTIFUL OUTLOOK ON TOP OF THE RIVER

181 Jarretts Road, Woodgate 4660

House 3 2 6 $535,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage and be far enough away from other neighbours to completely relax and enjoy the serenity of...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South