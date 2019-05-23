Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gel blasters used in incident where woman was shot in stomach from passing car on North St, Rockville . Wednesday, 15th May, 2019.
Gel blasters used in incident where woman was shot in stomach from passing car on North St, Rockville . Wednesday, 15th May, 2019. Nev Madsen
Letters to the Editor

There needs to be stricter laws on using gel blasters

23rd May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SO THERE'S now two reported incidents in The Chronicle of gel blasters aimed at people.

It makes one bristle at the thought of anyone's eyes being damaged in any way.

S.A. police announced: "Individuals could face other charges such as assault, making unlawful threats, or creating false belief." Suggested changes to legislation there might yet double aggravated assault charges to four years for if done with a gel blaster.

Other states have appearance-based firearms legislation, so if something looks like a firearm, it's deemed to be a firearm.

If you want to see sickening rationalisation, promoters and commentators on YouTube describe them as just a harmless toy, (note how none are pink/blue!) but few readers of the latest news would have sympathy for such users in public even "creating a false belief" and were "appropriately treated" by police or even shot.

Slingshots have such a variety of legal conditions in Oz, and it's bad enough they are being used in public causing property damage, but are instantly recognisable as, unlike a gun as you could get.

Such Oz legislative inconsistency applies to gel blasters, but hopefully the probable copycat actions causing public personal injury by these replica weapons will be stomped on heavily by our police before someone loses an eye.

F. EARLEY, Toowoomba

gel blasters letter letter to editor toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Pascoe reflects: Labor needs policies to deliver Bundy jobs

    premium_icon Pascoe reflects: Labor needs policies to deliver Bundy jobs

    Politics ENJOYING a coffee sitting in the late autumn sun with his prized State of Origin jersey on, Richard Pascoe looks relaxed as he reflects on Saturday's loss.

    • 23rd May 2019 5:00 AM
    'Relocatable home' definition challenged by resident

    premium_icon 'Relocatable home' definition challenged by resident

    Property LOCAL resident challenges 'relocatable home' definition

    • 23rd May 2019 5:00 AM
    Ill-advised visits: Carinity warns flu victims to stay away

    premium_icon Ill-advised visits: Carinity warns flu victims to stay away

    News 242 cases of lab confirmed the flu have been recorded in the region

    • 23rd May 2019 5:00 AM
    School sued for alleged autism discrimination

    premium_icon School sued for alleged autism discrimination

    News Queensland mum alleges school discriminated against autistic son