There is one advantage to low dam storage levels

GREAT CATCH: Terry Rhodes caught this 80cm cod at Leslie Dam a few weeks ago. He reckons the fishing at the dam is great despite the low water level.

LESLIE Dam's storage dropped to about 8.5 per cent in the past month and while this is bad news for irrigators, farmers, gardeners and most people on mains water it is a boon for Southern Downs fishermen.

Less water means there are few places for fish to hide.

Terry Rhodes has fished at the dam since it was built in 1965 and he said the current conditions were very favourable.

"It's good so long as you know what to do," he said.

The avid fisherman had a good run on yellow belly the past month and recently landed a whopper of a cod.

"The cod was about 80cm long, that's a good size, and good eating too," he said.

The dam is open to fishing all through summer and the Warwick District Recreational Fish Stocking Association is keen to see more people out on the water.

President Roger Martin said this year was an above average year for catch rates.

"We're catching fish, we're averaging 15-20 fish every time we go," he said.

"The average in my boat is about 2000 fish a year. Last year we got 4300 fish, but we put most of the them back because they were undersized.

"We're up to 2100 this year."

Mr Martin said there could be a correlation between low storage levels and catch rates.

"When it's completely full you don't get a lot. Once it's down to about 80per cent you start to catch more," he said.

"But as the dam gets lower, the food gets closer together. It means fish don't have to chase food as a hard. Even though I've been fishing for 60 years, I don't know what cod do, they don't tell me."