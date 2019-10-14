’There is no heartbeat’: Mum shares grief

SUPPORT MUM: Author Rachael Tickner and Harry Hartog's Bookseller employee Amy Hoskings are excited to work together to launch Flutterby Baby: Forever in Our Hearts. Photo: Lacee Froeschl

HEARING the words "I'm sorry, there is no heartbeat" is something Rachael Tickner has experienced two too many times.

Her journey to become a parent and start a family of her own was not an easy one.

In 2013 and 2014, Rachael and her husband lost two "flutterby" babies in the span of five months which they nicknamed Chickpea and Chestnut.

Their first was lost in a miscarriage and their second through a ruptured ectopic pregnancy.

But now a mum of two healthy boys Ollie and Oscar, Rachael has channelled the emotions she experienced through loss and written a support book, Flutterby Baby: Forever In Our Hearts.

"I wish that there had been something like this book out there when we had experienced our losses," Rachael said.

"This Christmas time is six years since we lost our first flutterby baby.

"This book has been in the works for the past year and a half and I'm so looking forward to sharing it with the community."

During the years, Rachael took time to process her grief and didn't see a psychologist until her fourth pregnancy with Oscar, who is now almost two.

From this, she learned to talk about her losses to help others.

Rachael has teamed up with Sunshine Coast and Brisbane locals to create the 52-page book.

It will soon hit the shelves of Harry Hartog's Bookseller in the Sunshine Plaza.

"I'm so very honoured to have the book stocked in my home town," she said.

"I hope it will provide comfort for the families who have been through a similar experience to us."

Rachael has also partnered with The Pink Elephant Support Network and $5 from every purchase will go toward the charity.

Charity co-founder and director, Sam Payne, said the book would be a great resource to many women and their partners.

"We're really grateful that Rachael has chosen to donate a portion of profits back to The Pink Elephants with the sale of Flutterby Baby books," Ms Payne said.

"The books will not only help women and their partners grieving the loss of their baby to pregnancy loss, but they will also help us to increase our circle of support to other couples going through the heartache of pregnancy loss with the donations we receive."