Therapy with LEGO is a proven success

Wide Bay Social Work are using LEGO therapy to help kids with ASD.

Wide Bay Social Work are using LEGO therapy to help kids with ASD.

A BUNDBAERG couple have been left astounded by the difference LEGO therapy can make in children with autism spectrum disorder.

Co-owner of Wide Bay Social Work Jennie Whitley said she and her husband Mike Whitley started looking into the idea of LEGO therapy as Mr Whitley would sometimes use LEGO in sessions

“My husband is a LEGO fan himself and has worked with youth for years as a social worker,” Ms Whitley said.

“He has always used LEGO and wondered if it was a thing and then we discovered it was and began looking into books and publications so we could follow the best practice guidelines.”

Ms Whitley said there were some key factors with which the LEGO therapy helped.

“We are both social workers and a lot of the work done with kids with autism is around the idea of social connection and helping them to understand their emotions,” she said.

“There is a lot of evidence-based research, books and training that shows how you can use LEGO to engage with these kids and teach them that.

“Therapy is scary for kids with autism. Any kind of play therapy takes away the interrogation. If you are in there one-on-one firing questions they’ll close up.”

Ms Whitley said after using it in sessions she had a mother tell her she had never seen her boy engage so fast.

“We love the engagement we have seen and it tells us we are heading down the right path,” Ms Whitley said.

“We would love for it to be a therapy people turn to in Bundaberg. There are a couple of LEGO group therapy places in Brisbane and we don’t want people to miss out on the benefits just because we are in a regional area.”