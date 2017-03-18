Therapy program rolled out to three regional schools

ACT FOR KIDS: Tom McIntyre and Tracey Warhurst launch a service to help children overcome their experiences of neglect and abuse.

CHILDREN at three of the region's schools who've experienced neglect and abuse will now have access to a therapy program aimed at helping them overcome the associated trauma.

Funding support from Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN and the Department of Education has enabled Act for Kids to provide the therapy service through individual therapeutic support, group programs and counselling for families with a range of challenges.

Act for Kids regional director Tom McIntyre said children at Isis, Gin Gin and Rosedale state schools would now have access to the services.

"Education is critical for kids - their wellbeing, their future potential - and children who've experienced trauma or child abuse and/or neglect tend to disengage from education very early,” he said.

"If we can work with children within schools and support teachers to work with those kids with complex behaviours in new and contemporary ways, those kids are going to have a lot more success as adults, as well as getting their childhood's back.”

Mr McIntyre said emotional and physical harm, domestic violence, families experiencing financial vulnerability or homelessness were just some on the issues causing trauma amongst young children.

"Domestic violence is a key issue for a lot of kids in school, when they have been exposed to violence at home the night before, to come to school and be calm and participate is just not possible,” he said.

PHN Wide Bay general manager Tracey Warhurst said the region had been identified as having above the state average of developmentally vulnerable children.

"If you look at developmentally vulnerable rates for Bundaberg, it's 15.3%, for Isis it is actually 16.7% ... and that's against a state average of 13.8%,” she said.

"The evidence suggests there is a high link between educational outcomes and health outcomes into the future.”