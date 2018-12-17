Theme park bosses hit back at animal activists

THEME park bosses and city leaders have hit out at animal activists disrupting shows all weekend saying their operations are protecting endangered and injured species.

Three theme parks - SeaWorld, Outback Spectacular and Dreamworld - had their operations disrupted four times by protesters, including one occasion where some members of Justice for Captives waded into the dolphin pool at SeaWorld.

Village Roadshow theme park chief operating officer Bikash Randhawa said SeaWorld and Outback Spectacular worked to help protect and save animals.

"We cannot release these dolphins, they were born in captivity or are here because we rescued them and they won't survive in the wild," he said.

Animals rights protestors outside Dreamworld on Sunday. Picture: Campbell Gellie

SeaWorld works with Griffith University and the Queensland University of Technology to study marine wildlife in an effort to protect endangered species.

Mr Randhawa said the group had previously protested at SeaWorld.

"We tried to have an educated conversation but with the nonsense that was coming out of them we decided against it," he said.

Protesters at Sea World in the pool when the dolphin show was about to start.

Five people were issued with $780 fines for public nuisance.

Protester Chelsea Hannah, 30, from Victoria, will appear in Southport Magistrates Court this morning charged with public nuisance.

The protesters had travelled to the Gold Coast from across Australia.

Dreamworld general manager of life sciences Al Mucci said the theme park worked with the RSPCA and the Zoo and Aquarium Association to maintain comprehensive and recurrent accreditation.

Animal rights protesters at The Australian Outback Spectacular at Oxenford. Picture from Facebook

"Through a close bond and respectful relationship between our animal care team and the animals in our care Dreamworld can provide opportunities and experiences for individual animals …," Mr Mucci said.

He said the Dreamworld Wildlife Foundation is one of the world's largest zoological contributors to wildlife conservation and helps fund anti-poaching teams in Sumatra and Russia.

During the protests, police were forced to drag people from the water.

Premier Palaszczuk urged the protesters to consider the work theme parks do for animal welfare.

"Don't forget that, for example at SeaWorld, they're actually educating the public about the sea life and how best to look after them," she said.

A protest at Animal Dreamworld by a group called Justice For Captives, protesting about the theme park's use of animals. Photo Supplied Facebook



Gold Coast Acting Mayor Donna Gates said it was a pity the protesters didn't focus on the good work the theme parks did.

"There is no doubt wildlife awareness and conservation is much more advanced thanks to the work of organisations like Village Roadshow and Dreamworld's Wildlife Foundation," she said.

"That foundation alone has raised in excess of $3.5 million for the protection of tigers, koalas and kangaroos. I'd encourage these fly-in activists to do their research."

Following the protest outside Dreamworld on Sunday, a self-appointed spokesman Sev, who refused to give his last name, said it was unnatural to have tigers and their cubs in captivity.

"If you have a pet you can associate with that at home because they have been bred to be domestic pets," he said.

"But wild animals shouldn't be held in captivity."