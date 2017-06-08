Thefts captured on CCTV

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police are appealing for information about theft from a vehicle in Post Office Lane.

BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public after two stealing offences were captured on CCTV cameras recently.

Firstly, police are investigating stealing from a vehicle about 8pm on Friday, May 5.

Images taken from CCTV show a person next to a parked car in Post Office Lane.

Police believe the person pictured may be able to help officers.

Information is also needed for investigations into a second stealing offence, which happened about 2.30pm on Monday.

DO YOU KNOW HER? Police want to speak with this woman. Ashley Clark

Police believe the person pictured could help officers with the investigation into stealing at a Bourbong St shop.

If you have any information about either of the two thefts, you can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference numbers QP1700788024 or QP1700984224.

Police said people should not approach anyone they believe is depicted in the images.