Theft leaves driving school volunteers deflated

Drivers College Ltd director Robert Andrews said the brazen theft of the four wheels happened at the premise on Brickworks Circuit some time on Sunday.

He said the incident had left him and his volunteers feeling deflated.

"They stole a set of Ford Falcon mag wheels with tyres,” he said.

"I reckon that's very lousy.”

The organisation is run by volunteers who provide driver education lessons at the specifically designed education complex in South Bundaberg.

Their mission is to "save lives on our roads through early intervention education”.

Mr Andrews said he realised the wheels were stolen from the shed on Monday.

"It happened over the weekend and the thieves have specifically targeted the wheels because nothing else was taken,” he said.

"Nobody gets paid where we are and when you think that people can be so lousy to steal things from people who are trying to save lives....

"I just don't know where they get the gore from to do something like this.”

STOLEN WHEELS: Robert Andrews, Director of not-for-profit Drivers College, said they were broken into on the weekend and $800 wheels were stolen. Mike Knott BUN120917DRIVERS1

Mr Andrews said he reported the matter to police and was asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Whoever stole the wheels knew exactly where they were,” he said.

"They waited for the caretaker, who is there nearly all the time, to be gone.

"I urge anybody who knows anything about this to come forward.

"It is just not right.”