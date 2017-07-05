Theft, drugs in Bundy and beyond

A MAN has been charged with eleven counts of stealing and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing tainted property and possessing utensils that had been used.

The 35-year-old's crime spree spread from Bundaberg to Agnes Water, Browns Plains, Coochin Creek, Gunalda, Meadowbrook and Woodridge according to Senior Constable Danielle Loftus.

Srn Const Loftus said the Loganholme man was intercepted along the Bruce Hwy, Duckinwilla by police from Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad on July 3 at 4.40pm.

"The stealing offences allegedly occurred between April 11 and July 3,” she said.

"Police were able to locate a few items of property allegedly stolen during a break and enter offence, that occurred at a Rothwell address on May 28.”

The man was due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

If you have details for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or report details about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000.