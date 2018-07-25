Theatre: Playhouse to put on 'epic' show 25 years later

Rebecca Hutchins and Nigel Dick are excited for the Playhouse Theatre's Les Miserables production set to take place at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

DID You Hear The People Sing ... 25 years ago?

If not, fear not because the Playhouse Theatre is bringing Les Miserables back to Bundy.

Director Rebecca Hutchins said the musical was going to be "epic”.

Hutchins said it was not only going to be a great opportunity for those partaking in the arts, but also for those who enjoy watching it.

"It's going to be epic - it's one of the most amazing musicals,” she said.

"And it's one that the males can enjoy too, with a relatively masculine storyline.”

She said they've had about 3000 hits since posting audition information on the Playhouse's Facebook page.

"People from Maryborough and Hervey Bay are interested in auditioning,” she said.

"It's good for the community. This is the sort of show that brings a community together.

"It may be an amateur organisation but it offers a creative outlet.

"For audiences they can see a performance of quality.”

Due to the size of the barricade used in Les Miserables, the performance won't be taking place at the Playhouse Theatre; instead it will light up the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage.

Hutchins, who performed in the musical as Cosette 25 years ago, said they had hired sets from Rocky for the show.

"There isn't a lot of sets in the show, but there is the barricade,” she said.

Hutchins isn't the only returning member from 25 years ago. Nigel Dick, who played Javert, will be the technical designer and Robyn Edgar, who was the musical director, will be back in the same role.

While they are looking for anyone who can sing and act to audition, there is a whole world backstage that the theatre is eager to get people involved in.

"We are always looking for new members,” Hutchins said.

"Behind the scenes there's building sets, painting and sewing - everything is so accessible online but that doesn't always fit what we need.

"We would love to have someone who can sew and paint. Back stage is equally important.”

Child roles are also available.

An information session and sing-through will be held at 2pm on October 6.

The production will run next year on the anniversary of the performance a quarter of a century ago.

In the meantime, the Playhouse's production of The Miser is on next month for one weekend only.

