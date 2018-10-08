Theatre company changes perceptions one show at a time

SHOW COMES TO BUNDY: INDELABILITY ARTS - LOOK MUM... NO HANDS performers ready to take Bundy stage.

CHANGING perceptions one show at a time.

The cast of Look Mum...No Hands, an Indelability Arts production, is bringing their personal back story into the limelight in a performance set to entertain audiences while challenging their perspectives of disabilities.

Indelability Arts co-founder and artistic director Catarina Hebbard said that in 2015 she and Rebecca Alexander noticed a "gap in the professional landscape for disabled artists who wanted a professional career” and hence started their inclusive theatre company.

"We decided to have an ensemble of actors who would work together on a regular basis to create work so they would have a real team feel, get to know each other really well and then they would come up with the ideas, the thoughts of work they wanted to create,” Hebbard said.

She said the first production they created was called Look Mum... No Hands, a show set in a bar on open mic night - and it's coming to Bundaberg on Thursday.

"It's basically their stories, stories about who they are as artists, how they want to be perceived as artists, but also how they want to be perceived as individuals... and what they want out of life -which is exactly you and I want out of life, what everybody wants out of life.

"These guys want to challenge the perceptions of how disability is viewed and how they are viewed.”

FUN ROLE: Karen Lee Roberts in her role in Look Mum...No Hands. Contributed

Karen Lee Roberts said she was performing in London when her illness came into play.

"My career was really taking off and then I got really sick and had to come back to Australia and I battled with bipolar for some 25-30 years being really unwell, but I kept up with my singing,” Roberts said.

To take the stage on Thursday as a drunken barmaid, Roberts said since joining the ensemble she's the happiest she's been.

"I would say anything creative is the best therapy - anything music, visual arts, theatre, writing, anything in the arts that you want to do is the best therapy you can do for your disability and you can do anything that you set your mind to doing.

"I have had some real struggles in my life but I have stuck to my guns... I am the happiest I have been in my life.”

Co-star Michel Labosse is also looking forward to sharing his character's quest to find love with the local audience.

Labosse said he enjoyed performing in front of people and liked to show audiences that "people with disabilities can do anything”.

Look Mum...No Hands is on at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Thursday at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $10. Visit www.moncrieff-bundaberg. com.au.