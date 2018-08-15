Menu
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
Boy fell at school, fighting for life

by Shireen Khalil
15th Aug 2018 7:10 PM

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy is fighting for his life in hospital after an accident at his primary school.

Emergency crews raced to Adelaide's Sturt Street School around lunchtime today after the student tripped and fell suffering a serious injury, 7 News Adelaide reports.

He was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Police including forensics officers and detectives have been at the school investigating throughout the afternoon.

More to come

