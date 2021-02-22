The young Bundy comedian who’s got Australia in stitches

Kylan Ambrum grew up in Bundaberg and, like many comedians, he's always found joy in making others smile.

"It's something I've always loved," he said.

"Most comedians have this background story - they're funny kids and they like to make people laugh."

But it was about three years ago that Ambrum thought "life's too short" and decided to give it a go.

His next move was the Melbourne Comedy Festival's Deadly Funny competition, for which he has now performed a number of times including the event's grand final and showcase.

He's made it to runner-up in the competition.

Ambrum's humour centres around life as an indigenous man and observations about day-to-day living.

Indigenous comedy, he says, is a growing force.

"It's sort of taken on a life of its own," he said.

"There are a lot more indigenous comedians coming through, me being one them."

One of Kylan Ambrum's funny thoughts on social media.

The popularity of some of the most well-known indigenous acts such as Sean Choolburra, Andy Saunders, Shiralee Hood and Kevin Kropinyeri has helped paved the way for many more to step forward and Ambrum says each state now has at least 10 indigenous names in the game.

The 23-year-old works a day job, but says he's passionate about the future.

A lot of his material, he says, is "cheeky", but "universal".

"It's a bit of a mix of everything," Ambrum says.

"It's best to talk about what you know and your experiences."

Ambrum says he's not afraid of tackling strong, political issues, "whatever people in community can relate to".

But how does one take the everyday and turn it into something that gives others a laugh?

For Ambrum, it's about taking his audience on a journey and taking a "simple, complex or tough issue and putting something funny in it".

While there are general formulas and tricks for writing comedy, the basic principle Ambrum adheres to is determining what will make people giggle.

"It's just trying to find something that's funny and writing that down," he said.

"It's given me a lot of opportunities and I'm kind of OK at it.

"I wouldn't mind seeing how far I go and how far I can go with it in the future."

Ambrum has performed on local stages and says he'd love to see a Bundaberg venue take on a comedy club type event.

He is calling on any other local comedians to touch base with him if they'd like to get involved.

To check out more of Ambrum's comedy, head to "thekylanshow" on Instagram.