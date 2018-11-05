Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new Toyota Corolla is sure to spark some more interest in the Japanese maker.
The new Toyota Corolla is sure to spark some more interest in the Japanese maker.
Motoring

The world’s most searched car brands revealed

by Dom Tripolone
5th Nov 2018 11:57 AM

GOOGLE search data has revealed the world's most desired car brands.

Keyword search data analysed by British insurer Veygo has thrown up an intriguing trend among major car making countries.

Patriotism isn't high up on buyers' wish lists, with only France, Germany and Sweden most interested in their homegrown brands.

The Germans were keen on Mercedes-Benz while the French were most interested in Renault and Sweden flies the flag for Volvo.

Patriotic pride: Renault was the most searched for brand in France. Picture: Joshua Dowling.
Patriotic pride: Renault was the most searched for brand in France. Picture: Joshua Dowling.

Old rivalries are easily forgotten in the car world, too, it seems. The most searched for brand in the US was Toyota with local brands Ford and Chevrolet off the pace. In the UK, Mercedes-Benz reigned supreme. BMW is doing something right in Japan and South Korea, where buyers eschew home brands in favour of the German marque.

In Italy the locals have ditched the hometown heroes in favour of Volkswagen while the Chinese aren't paying attention to politics and are really keen on Tesla.

Map of the most searched for car brands in the world. Source: Veygo
Map of the most searched for car brands in the world. Source: Veygo

Australians were much more predictable with Toyota taking the crown for the most searched for car brand. Toyota dominates the Australian sales charts with the HiLux ute and Corolla small car regularly featuring at the top of the yearly sales charts.

On a global scale Toyota is the most searched for brand, topping 57 countries with about 7.8 million searches a month.

Australia and the world are very interested in Toyotas.
Australia and the world are very interested in Toyotas.

Honda was a surprising second place with more than 7 million searches a month despite topping only five countries. However, Honda was the most searched maker in heavily populated Brazil and Indonesia. Ford was the third most searched brand with an average of 6.4 million searches.

The massive Volkswagen Audi Group which also makes Porsche, Lamborghini, Skoda and Seat was the most searched for in italy and Spain.

Lamborghini dominated the exotics with far more punters interested in the raging bull than rivals Ferrari and Porsche. More people were dreaming of a Lamborghini than researching mainstream brands Mitsubishi, Jeep and Mazda.

BMW has a lot of fans in Japan and South Korea.
BMW has a lot of fans in Japan and South Korea.

And in a sign of the dramatic changes happening in the car world, Tesla was the 12th most searched brand in the world, illustrating the dramatic growth in interest in electric cars.

cars editors picks google google search motoring

Top Stories

    Resident: Fatal road in 'poor condition'

    premium_icon Resident: Fatal road in 'poor condition'

    News FOLLOWING the tragic Gin Gin Rd crash that took the life of a mother this morning, a local has spoken out about the poor road conditions in the area.

    • 5th Nov 2018 1:27 PM
    BUNDY COURT: 'Dad' ruins child's Christmas, steals presents

    premium_icon BUNDY COURT: 'Dad' ruins child's Christmas, steals presents

    News Magistrate warns Bundaberg man to address DV, alcohol issues

    Bundy dump closed after detonators found

    premium_icon Bundy dump closed after detonators found

    Council News Bundy waste facility closed after detonators found

    • 5th Nov 2018 2:17 PM
    Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

    premium_icon Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

    Business New data reveal major jump in ads, but drop in overall wage levels

    Local Partners