'The world is open': newest Aussies are all smiles

PROUD CITIZENS: Four members of the Erasmus family, Jacobus, Johannes (JR), Liane and Luhan, with their citizenship certificates presented by Keith Pitt MP and Mayor Jack Dempsey on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

AFTER a five-year-long journey to become Australian citizens, a South African family finally reached their destination on the weekend.

It's always been the Erasmus family's home to become Australians.

Since they moved Down Under five-and-a-half years ago, their mission was always clear: "we wanted to become Aussies”.

"That was the goal, even before we left,” father-of-three Jacobus Erasmus said.

"Being an Australian, the world is open.”

The biggest factor for he and his wife was the future of their three children.

Mr Erasmus said being South African meant his children needed a visa "to go almost anywhere”.

Mrs Erasmus added that her "kids can go study anywhere now, because they're Australians”.

"From here onwards, their whole future is set,” she said.

Safety was the other priority for the Erasmuses.

"It's always about the kids for us, and here it's much safer than in South Africa,” Mrs Erasmus said.

Despite missing the food and South African culture, the family moved to Australia because of how similar the two countries were.

"It's very much like South Africa: the weather, the country, the people, the smells,” Mr and Mrs Erasmus said.

"Even the barbecues here are sort of like having a braai,” they laughed, referring to a traditional African barbecue

"It feels a bit like home.”

The word braai is Afrikaans for barbecue or open grill and is a social custom in a number of African countries including South Africa.

Since their arrival in Australia, first on a working visa and then as permanent residents (two years later), the family has not been able to see their loved ones back home.

"I haven't seen my two brothers for about six years,” Mrs Erasmus said, adding her husband hadnot seen his sister for just as long.

The Erasmuses kicked off their lives in Australia at Roma, but soon moved to Bundaberg to be closer to the beach and for Mr Erasmus's job as a copier technician for Qld Computers.

Mrs Erasmus, a disability support worker for Endeavour, got her citizenship four months ahead of her family.

"It's like five-and-a-half years of hard work, a lot of money, a lot of tears - because we left everything behind - and finally we got to our goal. And it was worth it,” she said.

On Saturday, 10-year-old Liane, six-year-old Luhan and four-year-old JR (Johannes), along with Mr Erasmus, joined their mother in becoming Australia citizens.

And proving just how Aussie the family already is, Liane told the NewsMail her favourite Australian animal was a kangaroo, and Luhan's was a koala.

"We'll go have a barbecue now and get the pool ready,” Mr Erasmus said of their Australia Day plans.