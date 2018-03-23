Menu
DRIVING A DEAL: Ray White Commercial Caloundra agents Len Greedy and Alan Gray with Hertz branch location manager Kim Steenbergen.
DRIVING A DEAL: Ray White Commercial Caloundra agents Len Greedy and Alan Gray with Hertz branch location manager Kim Steenbergen.
The world is at your door

22nd Mar 2018 8:54 AM

GLOBAL car rental company Hertz will be opening their new premises in the highly sought after Caloundra region after securing a property through Ray White Commercial Caloundra.

The spacious showroom/warehouse facility located at 1D Baldwin Street will be tenanted by the multi-national company which operates over 9700 international corporate and franchise locations, spanning across 150 countries.

"The Hertz Corporation will feel right at home neighbouring several other national tenants including Aldi, Rexel Electrical and Quintrex Boats, a testimony to the calibre of businesses occupying the high profile commercial zone," says Alan Gray who is marketing the property alongside agent Len Greedy.

"The 375sqm building is situated on a prominent 1174sqm corner block of land located in close proximity to the Caloundra CBD."

The tenancy is well equipped with top class amenities including an open-plan office, complete modern kitchen, shower and disabled toilet facilities, complemented by an air-conditioned reception and showroom.

Two high roller doors allow for easy access into the open-space warehouse from the secure hardstand area. Off-street parking is also available.

"Caloundra continues to enjoy strong capital growth, with demand forecast to significantly increase.

"The property is a fantastic fit for the global enterprise to take advantage of the booming local economy and gather further momentum."

CALOUNDRA

1D Baldwin St

What: Showroom/warehouse facility with secure hardstand, off-street parking

Features: Well equipped 375sq m building on a prominent 1174sq m corner block

Result: Leased for $80,000 per annum.

Agent: Len Greedy and Alan Gray ar Ray White Commercial Caloundra

Contact: 0401 691 807, 0414 894 084

