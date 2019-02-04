Menu
The Waves' Brendan Schultz made a half century on Sunday.
The work begins now for The Waves

Shane Jones
by
4th Feb 2019 5:47 PM
CRICKET: The Waves captain Luke Owen says Sunday's loss to Brothers gives them a bigger challenge to win the division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association minor premiership.

But they are prepared to do it.

The side lost by 21 runs to Brothers on Sunday as the Brethren moved to the top of the ladder in the competition.

Brothers have now won the past three matches against The Waves in the competition.

Batting first the Brethren made 141 on a tough wicket.

The Waves made 120 in reply, with Brendan Schultz making 61 in a lone effort.

"We stuffed up,” Owen said.

"We had them six for 60 and could have had them out for 80 if we caught a couple of catches.

"We didn't bat very well in reply and they applied more pressure to us.”

The side now needs to win its three remaining matches before the finals to claim the minor premiership and an automatic spot in the grand final.

"We now need to work hard,” he said.

"We need to get to training and focus on improving.”

The Waves will play Past Highs Combined Country this weekend after the Tigers defeated Norths by 25 runs in the other game on Saturday.

PHCC is now third on the ladder and in prime position to seal the last spot in the finals.

Norths will face Brothers in the other game this Saturday.

