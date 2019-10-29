Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The Windmill Cafe’s plan to keep it green

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
29th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Windmill Cafe in Bargara has big dreams to stay green with the hope to eliminate takeaway coffee cups by the end of the year through Green Caffeen.

The Green Caffeen movement they have gotten on-board with allows patrons to take away a reusable cup for free as long as they return it to a participating cafe within 30 days.

Joey Caruana’s business the Windmill Cafe is the first cafe in Bundaberg to participate and he said the response had been amazing.

“There has been an amazing response from all generations and demographics and there has been a significant uptake, not just with youths,” he said.

“We already have over 100 patrons using the cup and that is everyday usage.”

Mr Caruana said his goal is to turn The Windmill into a completely green cafe.

“The Windmill is transitioning into a totally recyclable and reusable cafe and this was the most practical way to reduce disposable coffee cups mostly for environmental reasons and to keep our beaches pristine.”

Mr Caruana said he wanted the movement to expand throughout Bundaberg and he was talking to Bundaberg tourism about it.

“My dream is to have every coffee shop in the region to have the reusable coffee cups but at the moment the closest one is Sunshine Coast,” he said.

“I have been in talks with Bundaberg tourism looking at trying to get all tourism operators to use the green caffeen program and then trying to get all cafes in Bargara to use it and then all of Bundaberg.”

bargara coffee green cafe green caffeen recycling reusable coffee cups windmill cafe
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man in court over unauthorised fire

    premium_icon Man in court over unauthorised fire

    News A MAN who allegedly started an unauthorised fire on October 10 fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

    78-year-old accused of making fake bomb threat at JB Hi-Fi

    premium_icon 78-year-old accused of making fake bomb threat at JB Hi-Fi

    Crime A 78-year-old claimed there was an explosive device was in a shop.

    10 JOBS: Work about to start on Ergon depot

    premium_icon 10 JOBS: Work about to start on Ergon depot

    News $1 million upgrade to depot will allow larger trucks to load on-site

    Prison guards charged with ‘serious criminal offences’

    premium_icon Prison guards charged with ‘serious criminal offences’

    Crime Prison officers hit with hit with misconduct, assault charges.