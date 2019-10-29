The Windmill Cafe’s plan to keep it green

THE Windmill Cafe in Bargara has big dreams to stay green with the hope to eliminate takeaway coffee cups by the end of the year through Green Caffeen.

The Green Caffeen movement they have gotten on-board with allows patrons to take away a reusable cup for free as long as they return it to a participating cafe within 30 days.

Joey Caruana’s business the Windmill Cafe is the first cafe in Bundaberg to participate and he said the response had been amazing.

“There has been an amazing response from all generations and demographics and there has been a significant uptake, not just with youths,” he said.

“We already have over 100 patrons using the cup and that is everyday usage.”

Mr Caruana said his goal is to turn The Windmill into a completely green cafe.

“The Windmill is transitioning into a totally recyclable and reusable cafe and this was the most practical way to reduce disposable coffee cups mostly for environmental reasons and to keep our beaches pristine.”

Mr Caruana said he wanted the movement to expand throughout Bundaberg and he was talking to Bundaberg tourism about it.

“My dream is to have every coffee shop in the region to have the reusable coffee cups but at the moment the closest one is Sunshine Coast,” he said.

“I have been in talks with Bundaberg tourism looking at trying to get all tourism operators to use the green caffeen program and then trying to get all cafes in Bargara to use it and then all of Bundaberg.”