Hugely popular cafe will be taking orders at Mon Repos

THE Windmill Cafe is now serving up food alongside the turtles as their venture expands into the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

General manager Joey Caruana said the Turtle Centre came to the local business with the opportunity.

"We were poached by the turtle centre late last year and were asked if we would like to look at a space and now the Windmill cafe operates a little side venture," Mr Caruana said.

"We are hoping to operate every day of the week at night for the turtle guests."

Mr Caruana said they really liked the environmental focus of the centre and would be bringing the Green Caffeen program along.

Last year, the Windmill Cafe brought the Green Caffeen movement to Bundaberg allowing patrons to take away a reusable cup for free as long as they return it to a participating cafe within 30 days.

"The centre aligns with the environmental and community aspects of our business, it has made a nice segway," he said.

"We now totally recycle all of the site's materials in that cafe, everything is recyclable and biodegradable.

Mr Caruana said the new venture had been incredible so far.

"It is a great opportunity for a local business to work with such an amazing and unique facility, and we have a minimum of 300 guests coming through for the tours."

The cafe had a soft opening before Christmas and now after their hard opening Mr Caruana said the new venture had started off strong.

"We are heavily aligned with tourism. It has been great not only with domestic tourists but to showcase what we have to international tourists."

"It combines local cuisine, local food, served by locals and a word-class experience with the turtles."

Currently, the Windmill Cafe is contracted to run for the turtle season but negotiations are in progress to go beyond the season as well.