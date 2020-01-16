Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW CAFE: Windmill Cafe General Manager Joey Caruana is keeping the Mon Repos cafe venture green.
NEW CAFE: Windmill Cafe General Manager Joey Caruana is keeping the Mon Repos cafe venture green.
Business

Hugely popular cafe will be taking orders at Mon Repos

brittiny edwards
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Windmill Cafe is now serving up food alongside the turtles as their venture expands into the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

General manager Joey Caruana said the Turtle Centre came to the local business with the opportunity.

"We were poached by the turtle centre late last year and were asked if we would like to look at a space and now the Windmill cafe operates a little side venture," Mr Caruana said.

"We are hoping to operate every day of the week at night for the turtle guests."

Mr Caruana said they really liked the environmental focus of the centre and would be bringing the Green Caffeen program along.

Last year, the Windmill Cafe brought the Green Caffeen movement to Bundaberg allowing patrons to take away a reusable cup for free as long as they return it to a participating cafe within 30 days.

"The centre aligns with the environmental and community aspects of our business, it has made a nice segway," he said.

"We now totally recycle all of the site's materials in that cafe, everything is recyclable and biodegradable.

Mr Caruana said the new venture had been incredible so far.

"It is a great opportunity for a local business to work with such an amazing and unique facility, and we have a minimum of 300 guests coming through for the tours."

The cafe had a soft opening before Christmas and now after their hard opening Mr Caruana said the new venture had started off strong.

"We are heavily aligned with tourism. It has been great not only with domestic tourists but to showcase what we have to international tourists."

"It combines local cuisine, local food, served by locals and a word-class experience with the turtles."

Currently, the Windmill Cafe is contracted to run for the turtle season but negotiations are in progress to go beyond the season as well.

bundaberg tourism environmentally friendly green caffeen mon repos turtle centre windmill cafe bargara
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former UAP Hinkler candidate running for council

        premium_icon Former UAP Hinkler candidate running for council

        Council News BUNDABERG RSL sub-branch president and former Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul is shifting focus to local government.

        TV star returns home to Bundy, puts city in the spotlight

        premium_icon TV star returns home to Bundy, puts city in the spotlight

        Celebrity A TELEVISION star has visited her childhood home, saying Bundaberg will always hold...

        Blue over lagoon: Businessman fed up with dead fish, algae

        premium_icon Blue over lagoon: Businessman fed up with dead fish, algae

        Environment Locals are asking themselves if there will ever be an end to issue

        Squash club serving up social competitions for new members

        premium_icon Squash club serving up social competitions for new members

        Sport If smashing a small ball around a room trying not to get hit sounds like a laugh...