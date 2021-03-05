The Wiggles’ wild Triple J cover song

Australian music history was made this morning when The Wiggles made their Like A Version debut on Triple J - playing a leftfield cover of Tame Impala's fuzzy stomper, Elephant.

Complete with distorted guitars and key-tar solo, the iconic children's band spliced up the tune with their classic hit Fruit Salad.

The band told the station that the song was difficult to learn and they had never practiced a song so much.

Original members Murray and Jeff came back for the occasion, joining the current line-up of Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins.

And fans were impressed with the choice.

The Wiggles covering Tame Impala is EXACTLY what I needed today. — Josh 'Cock-Blocked by Yoghurt' Ennor (@joshennor) March 4, 2021

WHEN THE WIGGLES WERE SINGING TAME IMPALA AND THEY SAID “... fruit salad yummy yummy” GUYS I CANT TELL YOU, I SCREAMED 🐘🍎🍊🍌🍓 — Chelsea Mamone (@_whereischelsea) March 4, 2021

Hearing the Wiggles on Triple J has just made my year, wOW — Reggie the Veggie. 🌱 (@_love_monster) March 4, 2021

The Wiggles just saved music with an insanely amazing cover of Tame Impala, looks like I've already got a Hottest 100 vote locked in https://t.co/cbzQLVrN6O — Nigel (@thisisnige) March 4, 2021

The appearance was confirmed last week, leading to wild speculation about what they would play as their cover.

Fans on Twitter suggested songs ranging from Tony Fields' 'Truck Drivin' Man' through to Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'School's Out' by Alice Cooper.

Others suggestions include 'Heart of Glass' by Blondie, 'Hotel California' by the Eagles, 'Winds of Change' by Scorpions and 'Get Lucky' by Daft Punk

Well! The cat's out of the bag! 🐱 @TheWiggles (plus OG red legend Murray Cook) will be taking on @triplej's Like A Version this Friday!! 🥳



So, in your perfect world, what song would the fab five be covering come the end of the week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DvKdl8gdzf — ABC Music (@ABCmusic) February 28, 2021

Music Feeds suggested five potential songs including Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's 'Uptown Funk', Powderfinger's 'Baby I've Got You (On My Mind)', and The Angels 'Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again'.

