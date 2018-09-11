The Wiggles rock Bundy

GET A WIGGLE ON: The Wiggles performing at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

GET A WIGGLE ON: The Wiggles performing at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Knott

"HENRY, you're in Bundy now,” Lachy the purple Wiggle sang out during The Wiggles' performance at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre today.

The Wiggles rocked Bundaberg over two action-packed performances at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre this morning and afternoon, before making the journey to Rockhampton to continue their Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle Tour!

The energy was high before the concert even began and the audience were eager to sing along to their favourite tunes.

Fans both young and old were able to sing, clap, dance and jump to their favourite Wiggles hits such as Apples and Bananas and Five Little Monkeys.

Special appearances by Wags the Dog, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword and Henry the Octopus wowed the crowd and delighted children and parents alike.

There were several families who were delighted to be taking their little ones to their very first concert.

Casey Gainey and Andrew Dun said they were thrilled to be taking Hayley to her first Wiggles concert.

"She (Hayley) has loved the Wiggles since she was three months old,” Ms Gainey said.

Conrad, Caleb, Oscar and Amber Adams were also excited to see the Wiggles live in action.