The Wiggles bringing new friend to Bundaberg

ON STAGE: The Wiggles performing at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre last year. Mike Knott

THE Wiggles are heading back to Bundaberg next month, with tickets set to go on sale tomorrow at 10.30am.

The popular children's entertainers were last in Bundaberg in September and next month's shows will see Emma, Lachy, Anthony and Simon singing and dance their way across the stage with all their friends, Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and a new friend - Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.

The Wiggles will perform two hour-long shows at the Moncrieff Theatre on May 16, one at 10am and the second at 12.30pm.

