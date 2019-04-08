Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON STAGE: The Wiggles performing at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre last year.
ON STAGE: The Wiggles performing at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre last year. Mike Knott
Entertainment

The Wiggles bringing new friend to Bundaberg

Carolyn Booth
by
8th Apr 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Wiggles are heading back to Bundaberg next month, with tickets set to go on sale tomorrow at 10.30am.

The popular children's entertainers were last in Bundaberg in September and next month's shows will see Emma, Lachy, Anthony and Simon singing and dance their way across the stage with all their friends, Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and a new friend - Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.

The Wiggles will perform two hour-long shows at the Moncrieff Theatre on May 16, one at 10am and the second at 12.30pm.

Click here for more details and tickets.

bundaberg moncrieff entertainment centre the wiggles
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Judge ire at paranormal expert ghosting court over obesity

    premium_icon Judge ire at paranormal expert ghosting court over obesity

    Crime Paranormal investigator Kade Jones accused of harassing Virgin staff, refuses to face court for sentence because of weight issues

    • 8th Apr 2019 2:50 PM
    Bridge to close for rehabilitation work

    Bridge to close for rehabilitation work

    News Repair works to close Bundaberg bridge

    10 things our readers have to say about vegan activists

    premium_icon 10 things our readers have to say about vegan activists

    News Opinions are on fire across the region

    • 8th Apr 2019 3:30 PM
    Here's your chance to take up a farming life in the region

    premium_icon Here's your chance to take up a farming life in the region

    Property Find out where the rare listing is located.