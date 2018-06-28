The Wide Bay roads putting lives at risk: RACQ

THE riskiest roads in Wide Bay have been named and shamed after RACQ found fourteen high and medium-high risk roads were putting the region's drivers in danger.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the Club looked at 15,000 kilometres of major highways and roads across the State and, using the Australian Road Assessment Program (AusRAP) ratings system, prioritised stretches of road according to their crash risk.

"Disturbingly, we've found some of the region's busiest roads are potentially deadly. Drivers deserve better and we need to see roads like the Isis Highway between Childers and Biggenden prioritised for safety upgrades,” Ms Ross said.

"We know safer roads lead to fewer crashes and fewer deaths and injuries so we can't afford for roads in Wide Bay to be forgotten.”

Ms Ross said RACQ called on the State and Federal governments to take the politics out of road upgrades and focus on urgent safety upgrades.

"By looking objectively at the crash statistics we're able to highlight the riskiest sections of our highways in Wide Bay which need attention first,” she said.

"This isn't just about major road upgrades, we need the Queensland Government to further commit to a targeted program of low-cost, high-impact works such as wide centre lines, safety barriers, cleared roadsides and intersection upgrades.

"These can be delivered fairly quickly and have a big impact in reducing the number of crashes and injuries.”

High and medium-high risk rated roads in Wide Bay:

Isis Highway at Childers to Biggenden rated high

Burnett Highway at Goomeri to Gayndah rated high

D'Aguilar Highway at Nanango to Kingaroy rated high

Bunya Highway at Wondai to Goomeri rated high

Bruce Highway at Traveston Rd to south Gympie rated high

D'Aguilar Highway at Yarraman to Nanango rated high

Bunya Highway at Kumbia to Kingaroy rated high

Burnett Highway at Eidsvold to Monto rated medium-high

Bruce Highway at Childers to Gin Gin rated medium-high

Isis Highway at Biggenden to Ban Ban Springs rated medium-high

Wide Bay Highway at Gympie to Kilkivan rated medium-high

Wide Bay Highway at Kilkivan to Goomeri rated medium-high

Isis Highway at Bundaberg to Childers rated medium-high

Bundaberg - Miriam Vale Road at Bundaberg to Rosedale rated medium-high