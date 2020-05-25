The Wide Bay Premier League season is in doubt

Luke Smith with the ball for last year’s premiers Bingera. There might be no more games in the Wide Bay Premier League this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay’s premier football competition is in serious doubt of being run this year.

The NewsMail can reveal Football Queensland Wide Bay is seeking clarification from Football Queensland about what it can do with this seasons Wide Bay Premier League, Wide Bay League 2 and potentially any women’s Wide Bay Premier League competition.

The issue is with travelling between Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

“We haven’t made a decision as yet,” FQWB competition organiser Ash Bratton said.

“Bus and car pooling is not allowed at this stage.

“We are awaiting FQ to get back to us on a few issues restricting us.”

If the competition is allowed to run, the next issue will be crowd management at Martens Oval.

Matches can be held with a maximum of 100 people attending.

More than two matches are held at the oval at one time, bringing the total number close to 100 without any spectators.

Martens Oval hosts multiple competitions, not just Wide Bay Premier League, which means there could be a logjam at the venue.

This doesn’t include juniors who will also use the venue when they return.

“As you can imagine the restrictions will also affect what happens at Martens Oval so FBI and FQWB will need to come up with their own plan too,” The Waves president Paul Murphy said.

“A hundred people max at Martens Oval in July stage three isn’t simple to accommodate.”

A meeting of all clubs and Football Bundaberg to discuss the Martens Oval restriction was held last night.

FB president Femia Eizema said there would be more clarity regarding the issue following the meeting.

The Waves are confident that clubs will come together for the good of the game at the meeting.

“Through this meeting we are hoping for a united front from all clubs so we can all come up with the best plan for football to move forward in Bundaberg,” Murphy said.

“I know we are all missing our football and our football mates, but please remain patient.”

The Waves are not immune to the issue either.

The football club shares the same facility with rugby league, netball, cricket, lawn bowls, rugby union and bocce.

Restrictions on numbers raise the issue of which sport will be able to access the facility at any given time.

“The ATWFC committee has been in continuous communication with The Waves Sports Club and we are looking into ways we can best use the Waves Sports Complex,” Murphy said.

“With the current information we have and the restrictions in place you can probably understand this won’t be a simple operation.

“Days and times of training and how to fit in everyone has to be considered.

“This also has to be done under strict guidelines and with everybody following the rules.”

Brothers sporting clubs will face the same challenge with multiple clubs training at one venue.