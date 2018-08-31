The Wide Bay jobs where it doesn't pay to be a woman

WIDE Bay women working as machinery operators, tradies and in community services are likely to be working alongside men earning tens of thousands more than them.

Recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the 2015-16 median wage for female drivers and machinery operators in Wide Bay was $27,000 less than their male colleagues.

In the lead-up to Equal Pay Day on Friday, the federal Workplace Gender Equality Agency said the pay gap was at its lowest point in two decades.

But an independent report has found a small decrease in the pay gap over the past 20 years is not because of women's pay increasing but men's wages dropping after the mining boom.

The average pay for women working as tradies in the area was about $22,000 less than men in the same industry, while female community support staff earned about $17,000 less than their male counterparts.

Across all sectors the median wage gap between men and women was $14,605, down from a peak of $16,548 in 2014-15.

A recent report from Economic Security 4 Women found the mining boom's end had reduced the wage gap, but because men's wages had fallen not because women's wages had grown.

"In other words, the graph has narrowed marginally because of a relative cyclical decline in wages in male dominated industries rather than a material improvement in female wage conditions," report author Steven Koukoulas said.

"The evidence for Australia confirms that women are persistently and overwhelmingly less economically secure than men.

"In terms of pay, women still lag men in full-time equivalent wage levels by a significant amount. There has been little net change in the gender pay gap over the past 20 years."

Regional Community Development expert professor Jim Cavaye said women were more likely work part time or casually, often after having children.

The University of Southern Queensland regional development professor said a cultural shift was needed to encourage more men to take extended parental leave and government programs to encourage more women to work in traditionally male industries.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commence secretary Trish Mears said the local economy would benefit from more high paid women.

Ms Mears said she believed workplaces were becoming more flexible to allow women to balance family and career goals.

"I definitely think the old days of women not getting the same wage as men is fading," she said.

Ms Mears said she believed more fathers staying at home with young children would allow mothers to stay at work. -NewsRegional