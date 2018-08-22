The west looking towards a strong future

Nadine Briscoe, Sophie Briscoe, John Olsen, Alan Griffiths, Kelsie Briscoe and Iris Griffiths showcase the impressive wall built by Alan for his mother.

Mike Knott BUN020718WALL4

NEVER one to do things by halves, Alan Griffiths has definitely made his mother's home the talk of the town with his recent addition of a two metre high brick wall.

A brick layer by trade, Alan decided to use his skills to replace the fence to make it safer for his 91 year old mother, saying he resolved that if he was going to build something it was going to look good and last.

"It was something that I started off slowly with and it has become quite a project, something that I get stuck into around my other job,” he said.

What started out as something relatively simple has been given that extra special touch by well known Bundaberg-based sculptor John Olsen and some of his marvellous creations including a kangaroo, emu and peacock dotted along the fence line.

John is well known throughout the region for preserving history through the use of recycled materials in his sculptures and his Creatodus sculpture is hugely popular at the Burnett Riverside Parklands.

Since the fence has been finished, Alan said they have definitely been receiving a lot of positive comments and it was amazing to showcase John's talent.

"We have had many people stop to take pictures of it as it progressed; I built this house for Mum 36 years ago and I have seen the area change so much since then because before all that was at the back door was sugar cane.

"We have lived in a few different areas in Bundaberg since we were children and it is amazing to see how far the area has come ahead.

"Mum likes this area of town and is happy to stay here as long as she can.”

Bundaberg West is definitely a suburb that is continuing to come ahead greatly and not just for its marvellous structures developed by local home owners.

One of these is the Bundaberg Multiplex Sports Complex; the state-of-the-art complex features function rooms, a commercial kitchen and sports/civic hall with retractable grandstand seating and a competition level timber-sprung floor.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the complex was a "once-in-a-generation” facility that would have prominence across the Wide Bay region.

"It's a structure that provides a precinct for sporting activities, a home for valuable services supplied by the PCYC and provides a space equipped to host major events including seminars and conventions,” he said.

"The potential of the Bundaberg region appears limitless with the increased commercial and industrial activity of recent years now translating into visible employment-creating infrastructure.

"This activity is very evident in the West Bundaberg area where property along Johanna Boulevard is being rapidly developed.

"Council is excited by recent announcements that involve a new $6 million state of the art aeromedical precinct at the Airport to house the Royal Flying Doctor Service and LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

"Across from the airport an application has just come before Council to build a $5 million service station on a 3 hectare parcel of land.

"As well as the former showgrounds area now having the Bundaberg Multiplex with its Convention Centre and PCYC headquarters; in the same location, the Caravan and Motorhome Club of Australia (CMCA) recently opened the gates to its newly developed RV site which can cater to 50 self-contained vehicles.

"The park is attracting significant numbers every day and proving to be a great contributor to Bundaberg's economy.”

It continues to be easy to see why many people are choosing Bundaberg West for their next home purchase.

It seems more buyers are realising the benefits of having a home that has stood the test of time and presents quality and the opportunity to add your own personal touch.

Affordability is definitely key in this suburb given that the median sale price over the last 12 months is $227,500 and even over the past five years the prices have remained reasonably steady.

Bundaberg West is ideal for fly in/fly out families given that here is the Bundaberg Regional Airport which is serviced by two commercial airlines QantasLink and Virgin Australia/Alliance and a number of charter operators.

One place that residences, especially families enjoying being close to is Alexandra Park as it offers a playground for all ages under the shade of large trees, while many locals participate in yoga lessons or walking/running along the Riverside Walk.

Alexandra Park is also home to some birds, kangaroos and dingoes and on the school holidays the Old MacDonald's petting zoo is ideal for a visit for an up close encounter with various farm animals.

If you like your action a little faster, Dromeside Raceway is home to Bundaberg Kart Club and is also situated on the fringe of the city of Bundaberg almost directly across the road from the airport.

For those who enjoy a shop, Bundaberg West definitely has high appeal considering Stockland expanded its retail precinct on land adjacent to Stockland Bundaberg with the new neighbourhood shopping centre known as Stockland Kensington.

Considering this development alone included a new, full-line, 4,500 square metre Coles supermarket and 1,370 square metres of specialty retail floor space, it definitely not only added to the appeal of the area but also offered new job opportunities.

It also nicely complimented Johanna Boulevard, which has seen renewed interest as a shopping precinct.

But the appeal of living in Bundaberg West isn't simply good times and shopping experiences, its real estate appeal is also covered in the rental market as the suburb of Central Queensland University's Bundaberg campus.

There are also other educational opportunities in Bundaberg West through Bundaberg West Primary School and St Patrick's Catholic Primary.

This suburb is well finished off as a suburb of choice by the fact that it is also home to Bundaberg's Base Hospital, Mater Misericordiae Private Hospital, The Friendly Society Private Hospital and also the West Bundaberg Medical Centre.