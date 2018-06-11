The weather's finally going to get cold, here's when

BRR: Next week will be the perfect time to make the most of your pet's warmth.

BRR: Next week will be the perfect time to make the most of your pet's warmth. Rasulovs

BUNDABERG has been enjoying a warmer than usual start to winter but all that is about to change.

This week will see maximums between 24 and a toasty 26, right before the temps drop to goosebump-inducing lows.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said that from the weekend, the region would experience colder and drier air that would see locals doing some serious rugging up next week.

"Basically what we have is a trough pushing through from the west,” he said.

"Early next week is when we'll see that cooldown.”

The spokesman said the region could expect 13 degree lows to become eight degree lows, and said maximums will only get to about 21 in Bundaberg.

"But it's going to be warm before we get cold,” he said.

"The next few days are not too bad.”