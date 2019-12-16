The Waves win classic to make Intra Cup decider over Norths

Nathan Van Eekeren bowling for Norths. He would later make 89 not out for the side.

Nathan Van Eekeren bowling for Norths. He would later make 89 not out for the side.

CRICKET: In crucial matches in any competition, it is vital the captain leads from the front.

The Waves’ Luke Owen did just that to guide his side to the Rum City Foods Intra Cup final next week.

Owen made 76 and top scored for his side as The Waves made 5/224 against Norths batting first.

Norths in reply lost early wickets to be 4/31 before Brendan Handley (89) and Nathan van Eekeren (89*) fought back with a 143-run stand to put the match in the balance with a few overs to go.

Norths needed 60 from the last six overs but were on track to win with wickets in hand.

But when Handley and others got out, The Waves held on by four runs to face Brothers next week in the decider.

“It was always going to be tough against Norths,” Owen said.

“We played 90 overs of good hard tough cricket.

“It was a good game of cricket between bat and ball.”

Owen said he took his chances after being dropped early by Norths.

“It wasn’t an easy chance, so I took and ran,” he said.

“Norths bowled well.

“At one stage we were on track for around 200 so to get 224 was good.”

Owen said the side was nervous at times during the Norths run chase as van Eekeren and Handley got the side close, but he was confident the side could do it.

“We bowled well early with lots of dot balls and a few wickets,” he said.

“Then they (Handley and van Eekeren) started to accelerate with singles so we had to try something different.

“For us it was to try to keep as many runs in the shed as possible and take wickets to restrict them and at the end it worked.”

The side will now play Brothers in the final next week with Owen confident the side can overcome the Brethren despite not beating them this season.

“The matches have been close, so we know what we need to do,” he said.

“But Brothers chased down 209 with five or six overs to go so they will be tough.”

For Norths it was a case of what if.

If the side had have caught Luke Owen and not lost wickets early then the finalist might have been them.

“It was not the best outcome,” Norths captain Todd Sommerfeld said.

“We dropped Luke and a couple of others as well but the others didn’t affect us as much as Luke.

“Being 4/31 didn’t help either.”

Sommerfeld said the partnership between Handley and van Eekeren almost saved them and at times he felt both could guide the team home.

But despite the loss there were still positives.

“The Waves and Brothers fear us when we are full strength but we haven’t played at our best yet,” Sommerfeld said.

“If we do then we will be hard to beat.”

The Norths players will now take a break before returning again next year for the start of the two-day Bundaberg Cricket Association competition.