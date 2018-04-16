The Waves win again in the BRL

REACH: The Waves player Billy-James Stefaniuk scores a try at Salter Oval on Saturday night in the side's big win over Past Brothers.

LEAGUE: Can anyone stop The Waves this season in the Bundaberg Rugby League?

The question is now being asked after the Tigers smashed Past Brothers 38-6 in the last round of the A-grade on Saturday night.

The Tigers remained unbeaten in the competition after running in seven tries in a dominant display.

New Tigers recruit Billy Stefaniuk scored for the first time with a double for the club as Tyrell Howard scored two as well.

The result keeps The Waves at the top of the ladder with Brothers falling outside of the top five after the loss.

The side, without captain Kevin Sherriff, struggled as they lost for the second time this season by more than 20 points.

The NewsMail tried to contact both teams for comment but neither provided comment on the game.

In other results, the Wallaroos also remain unbeaten after a 30-16 win over Maryborough Brothers at Stafford Park.

Roos back Shaun Collins showed why he was voted player of the year last season with a hat-trick in the contest.

In the other contest at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay remained winless with a 32-16 loss to Isis as Zak Bainbridge scored a hat-trick.

Finally, Eastern Suburbs scored their first win of the season with a 24-4 victory over Western Suburbs.

The BRL resumes next Saturday with Childers and Salter Oval hosting matches.

RESULTS ROUND 3:

The Waves 38 (B Stefaniuk 2, T Howard 2) d Past Brothers 6

Easts 24 (D Moran, J Lowien, K Stibbards) d Wests 4

Wallaroos 30 (S Collins 3, R Nielsen 2) d Maryborough Brothers 16.

Isis 32 (Z Bainbridge 3, T Barritt 2) d Hervey Bay 16