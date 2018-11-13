The Waves want season cut shorter in BRL

WINNER: The Waves celebrate claiming the A-grade title earlier this year in the Bundaberg Rugby League. The club is now pushing for a reduction in fixtures for next year's competition.

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade season could have fewer matches next season if one club gets its way.

The Waves, this year's premiers, are hoping to reduce the matches in the A-grade competition from 16 in the regular season in 2018 to 14 next year.

The recommendation was put in by The Waves president Ashley Simpson.

If approved, the eight teams in A-grade would face each other twice, rather than twice with two extra games at the end of the regular season before finals.

"It does become a long season for the players and the volunteers,” Simpson said.

"To have back to two rounds, maybe start a few weeks later and have a few weekends off in there I think it is really going to benefit players, volunteers and supporters.”

But the recommendation doesn't have the support of BRL chairman Mike Ireland and other clubs, including Eastern Suburbs.

Ireland said reducing the fixtures will impact on what the competition can earn during the season and how much they can assist the clubs.

"I think the less games you play the less prize money that is going to be available because revenue is going to be down,” he said.

"We run the ground for the six months, we pay the rates and pay for the lighting.

"It's a big cost so if you've got less games you'll have less money at the end of the year to help the four local (Bundy) clubs.”

Simpson said that could be solved by hosting a nines competition at Salter Oval before the start of the season.

The idea is the second of his recommendations.

"We've always got to think of new stuff,” he said.

"I think a nines comp might get the crowd out here ... see what talent is on show.”

Simpson said it could be held in a similar way to cricket's Bundaberg Premier League, which is pulling in a big crowd on Friday night.

The recommendations will be discussed at a BRL meeting on December 2 in Childers.