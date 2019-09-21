The Waves turn to youth for new season

The Waves, Luke Owens, sends the ball, with one bounce, to the fence last season.

The Waves, Luke Owens, sends the ball, with one bounce, to the fence last season.

CRICKET: The Waves captain Luke Owen says it is not a new era for the club.

But he is excited for the season that is coming.

Last year’s premiers in all three competitions in Division 1, in the NewsMail Cup, T20 and one day, return with a trial this week against Brothers.

The side will then play in the Rum City Intra City Challenge next week.

The team returns with multiple players from last year’s title but won’t have Cameron Henry, Vince Differ and Sean Stuchbery.

All three will still play in lower divisions but are unlikely to be a major part of the side.

Instead, the club has turned to youth to remain at the top.

“They are three big shoes to fill but we have Kynan Hard, Jack Munro and Caleb Szegfu,” Owen said.

“We’ve always had good juniors so it is great to see them transition to seniors.”

There will be five players under the age of 20 playing with Adam Pozzebon and Brendan Grills involved as well. Owen said with positions on the line for next week, he hoped for players to do well today.

For Brothers the team will be led by Simon Kelly after Jarrod Laycock guided them last year, though a club spokesman was unavailable for comment. The game against The Waves starts at 11am.