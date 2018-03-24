The Waves to miss a few players

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves concede they will learn a lot about their side this afternoon when they face Hervey Bay.

The side will start its AFL Wide Bay campaign with up to 10 first team players missing, with most unavailable through work and holiday commitments.

Instead, a new bunch of The Waves players will be given a crack to see what they can do against quality opposition.

"They'll all be back round two but it's not ideal they are missing this week,” The Waves coach Darryn Roche said.

"It gives an opportunity to others to see how they are going,” Roche said.

"They have the chance to impress.”

Roche said that was what he wanted to see from his younger players.

He said the Eagles had between 40 and 50 players on the books, some with plenty of experience and others starting in the senior game.

Roche said all positions in the team were available and he would reward those who impressed.

"I'll be picking the best team every week,” he said.

"If they are training, they play, if they don't then they won't play.”

Roche said he did not know what to expect from his squad today but they would not hand a victory to the Bombers either.

The focus for the coach was getting the side ready to play in all facets.

"From what I've learnt in my coaching is that most players have got the physical preparation but not the mental preparation,” he said.

"The challenge from me is to give them the power they need.”

Roche said this attitude of one team, one club policy would hopefully yield results and a return to finals football this year.

The Waves missed out on finals last year as Hervey Bay claimed the final spot in the last game of the season.

"We want to improve together as a club,” he said.

"We're excited for the first game of the season.

"For us the reserves are just as important as the firsts and we want both of them to do well throughout the season.”

The club will start its season at Norm McLean Oval at 3pm.