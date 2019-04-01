The Waves Emily Brown takes possession of the ball in heavy traffic.

The Waves Emily Brown takes possession of the ball in heavy traffic. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves women's side got exactly what it wanted.

A home grand final and a chance to beat the Hervey Bay Bombers for the first time.

The side qualified for next week's AFL Wide Bay women's decider with a 32-point win over Bay Power in Maryborough on Saturday.

The Waves were down at quarter time by one point but dominated the last three to claim victory.

The side kept Bay Power goalless as Kelly Blair and Emily Brown combined to score five goals.

The victory now allows The Waves to host the decider after AFL Wide Bay announced earlier this season that Frank Coulthard Oval would host.

The grand final is a repeat of last year after the Bombers defeated The Waves down in Hervey Bay.

The Waves enter the contest without securing a win over Hervey Bay during the history of the tournament.

No side in fact has beaten Hervey Bay.

It's set to be a big day for the Bundy club with The Waves to host three matches next week.

The reserves will battle Hervey Bay first at 2pm before the seniors face the Bombers at 4pm.

The women will then play, under lights, at 6pm.