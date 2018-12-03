The Waves to host the Capras in a Super Cup trial

DIVE: CQ Capras player Jerry Key looks to score a try. The side is coming to Bundy next year.

LEAGUE: For one night only next year, The Waves soccer grounds will be turned into a rugby league field for a special occasion.

Intrust Super Cup side the Central Queensland Capras will be playing a trial match in Bundaberg, taking on the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in preparation for the new season.

The match will be hosted by The Waves Tigers at The Waves Sports Complex on February 16.

"The decision to have it at the soccer ground at The Waves Sports Complex was because it's more of an amphitheatre,” The Waves Tigers president Ash Simpson said.

"We can utilise the bigger grandstands, the bar and make it a bit more of an atmosphere for the game.”

The Tigers won the right to host the game through conversations with the Bundaberg Rugby League and Capras CEO Peter White.

The game will be the first time the Capras have played in the region since they played against the Norths Devils at Salter Oval in 2016.

The team was scheduled to come here this year before the game was cancelled after a deal could not be struck with the BRL in time.

The trial next year will see the A-grade, under-20 and U18 sides take the field.

"Speaking to those two (the Capras and the BRL), it (the game) was offered to us and we jumped on it,” Simpson said. "It is great for the club to get offered this.

"Hopefully we can have this as an annual game to start the Bundaberg season.”

Simpson said The Waves Football Club was fully supportive of the idea, as is Bundaberg Regional Council which have offered assistance with temporary grandstands for the day.

The day will also be a great way to see Bundy talent with players set to line-up for the Capras.

The first game on the day is expected to start at 3pm, with tickets $5 and free for those under-12. A date for ticket sales is yet to be announced.