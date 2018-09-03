The Waves to bounce back from loss

NEXT YEAR THE CHARM: The Waves Gold pose for a photo after losing this year's Division 1 title to Brothers Lightning.

NEXT YEAR THE CHARM: The Waves Gold pose for a photo after losing this year's Division 1 title to Brothers Lightning. Brian Cassidy

NETBALL: The Waves Gold coach Sandy Baker says her young side will learn from the grand final loss on Saturday.

The side's quest of winning a division one Bundaberg Netball Association title for the first time since 2016 will have to wait another year after they lost to Brothers 44-33.

The Waves Gold led early but conceded a five-goal lead by the first quarter, from which they never recovered.

"They (Brothers) were just too good,” Baker said.

"They wanted it more.

"The score did blow out in the final five minutes but credit to them.”

Baker said trying to come back after the quarter-time deficit cost the side the victory.

But she was confident the team would take the defeat well.

"There are lots of young girls in the team, they will learn a lot from this,” she said.

"We'll regroup and go at it again next year.

"We'll lose a couple next year to university and other things but we hope to retain most of the squad.”

The day wasn't all bad for The Waves.

The side claimed the division five title with a 41-18 win over Wests, and division 10 with a one-goal win over Natives.

Brothers continued their form in other divisions, winning four titles on the day, including division 1.

The side won the division four title with a 26-13 win over Alloway, division six with a 34-30 win over Wests and division eight with a 33-20 win over Natives.

Fusion won titles in division two after beating The Waves 36-34, in division three with a win over Natives 28-21 and in division seven, defeating Brothers 47-38. Natives won divisions nine and 11, defeating Alloway.