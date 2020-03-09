The Waves the team to beat ahead of the final in Division 1

The Waves’ Michael Loader breaks out in a smile as he gets bat to ball on his way to falling just three runs short of a century.

CRICKET: The quest for six titles in a row in all competitions in Division 1 for The Waves is one step closer to completion.

The Waves will aim for back-to-back Division 1 premiership titles this weekend to add to their other four titles won in the past two years after beating Norths by 236 runs on Saturday and Sunday.

Dominating from start to finish, the defending premiers made 366 after batting first on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Loader made 97 before Tim McIntosh scored his third century in as many matches, compiling 118 from 109 balls.

Norths, who batted in completely different conditions, were bowled out for 130 in reply.

“We set it up with our batting,” The Waves coach Luke Owen said. “We set our goals and targets and it was a nice start with our openers.

“Michael batted superbly for his 97 before Tim scored his third hundred in a row with some exceptional batting.”

The Waves got a wicket with the first ball of Norths’ innings before going through their top order.

Norths batsmen Brendan Handley and Todd Sommerfeld tried to put on a partnership to fight back but it wasn’t enough.

Mitch Waters took three wickets for the minor premiers.

“He bowled 15 overs straight in a commanding performance,” Owen said. “In all aspects we were really positive.”

The Waves will be hoping to do it one more time against Brothers this week.

In the past five finals in Division 1 cricket between the two, The Waves have won them all.

“We’re not overconfident, we know we have a job to do,” Owen said.

“Brothers are a dangerous side and before Christmas they were the best side in the competition.”

The final will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

Norths captain Todd Sommerfeld said it was a disappointing way to finish the year.

“There were a couple of half decisions that didn’t go our way but we can’t blame anyone else but us,” he said.

“It was unfortunate to not bat first as The Waves got the best conditions.”

Norths have now not made any grand finals for two seasons but Sommerfeld said the team’s rebuild is well on track.

Most players will return next season with Boyd Williams to also return to the club to assist in moving the club further. “Next season the goal is finals, that’s what we all play cricket for,” Sommerfeld said.