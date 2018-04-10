The Waves surge to victory in the battle of Bundy

HANDPASS: The Waves player Michael Sommer Liverton passes the ball at Frank Coulthard Oval on Saturday.

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves coach Darryn Roche got the ideal birthday present at Frank Coulthard Oval at the weekend.

Roche celebrated his birthday on Sunday and his first win as a coach after the Eagles defeated Brothers Bulldogs by 43 points in the AFL Wide Bay competition on Saturday.

After three quarters of close, tight football, like the rivalry traditionally provides, The Waves kicked five goals to one in the final term to storm to victory.

"It was good to get the breakthrough win,” Roche said.

"We knew we had the legs and the fitness to overrun them.

"It was about creating the structure to allow that to happen.”

The Eagles could have wrapped up the game earlier if they had kicked straighter.

The side had 10 extra shots on goal than its rivals up until three-quarter-time but all of them were behinds, which meant they only led by 10 points.

Not that it worried Roche.

"Both teams struggled with the wind,” he said.

"The fact is we had a lot of goal kicking chances, which is what I'm really pleased with.”

Roche said the side would still look to improve its goalkicking ahead of this Saturday's clash with Bay Power.

The Bulldogs conceded The Waves just wanted the win more in the final term.

"That's pretty much it,” Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker said.

"We played some good footy but need to have better last quarters.”

Sicker said there were plenty of positives for the side despite starting the year with two losses.

"Michael Lovett played real good in his return down at half back,” he said.

"We also had four younger players play really well in a competition that is above their years.”

In other results, Hervey Bay kept Maryborough scoreless in a 292-point thumping and Bay Power beat Gympie by 25 points.