The Waves’ streak is on the line

The Waves captain Luke Owen holds both trophies the Division 1 teams will be competing for this weekend.

CRICKET: The Waves enter today’s Rum City Foods Intra Cup against Brothers, looking to remain the best Bundy side.

But they need to beat the best team this season so far to do it.

The Waves are looking for their fourth straight title in all Bundaberg competitions after winning the T20, NewsMail Cup and Division 1 premierships last season.

It could be five if they can claim the NewsMail Cup for a third straight year (below).

But it doesn’t worry The Waves captain Luke Owen.

“At the end of the day, previous years don’t matter much,” he said.

“We’ve got a new team this year and they’ve (Brothers) got that bit more team cohesion.

“We’ve played a lot of cricket against each other, so we just need to execute properly.”

This season The Waves have had success with an injection of youth.

The side doesn’t have Sean Stuchbery, Vince Differ, Cameron Henry or Brendon Schultz who played in last year’s finals.

This season, Caleb Szegfu, Brendan Grills and Adam and Matt Pozzebon have done the job.

“To lose guys like Sean, Vince, Cam, and Brendon who is playing on the Sunshine Coast, that’s a lot of experience and runs and wickets we’ve been trying to make up,” Owen said.

“To the boys’ credit they have stepped up.”

He said Szegfu looked the most likely to shine on the finals day.

“He has been the top three or four bowlers this year but hasn’t got the wickets,” Owen said.

“It’s a massive responsibility (to open the bowling) and the way he’s handled it has been superb.”

Owen said if the side did the basics right and fielded well, they would be a good chance of winning both trophies.