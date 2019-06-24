The Waves still confident of toppling unbeaten Brothers

DIVE: The Waves' Reece Maughan crashes through the Brothers' defence to score a try.

LEAGUE: Past Brothers remain unbeaten in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition.

But The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi is still confident the side can be toppled this season when it matters the most.

The Waves lost 18-14 to the Brethren on Saturday after leading in the early stages of the contest.

Past Brothers won their eighth straight match this season to remain two games clear of the competition.

Kaufusi said his side played well but struggled to get back to grips with matches after recently having two weeks off.

"That was my kind of worry,” he said.

"We haven't played and (the side) wasn't able to do exactly what I wanted them to do.

"We didn't execute properly and if we did we could have put them to the sword.”

Kaufusi said it was a far more pleasing experience to coach this time around compared to their last loss to Past Brothers earlier this season.

"I was filthy at them last year for effort,” he said.

"The effort was there this time but our execution was terrible.

"I'll take that loss because we are stringing things together and getting through it.”

Kaufusi said he respected what Past Brothers had done this year so far but remained firm that the premiership race was wide open.

"They'll be there or thereabouts,” he said.

"I'm not too worried about them though, I'm worried about my team.

"We need to make sure we build and keep building and execute some of the stuff we want to do.”

The Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition will have a bye this weekend with the under-20 Bundaberg Bears heading to the 47th Battalion in Murgon.

The BRL also had a meeting last night to discuss certain issues including the Maryborough Brothers in the A-grade competition.

There is more in tomorrow's NewsMail and online.