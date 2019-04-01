The Waves stay on top in Wide Bay Premier League

FOOTBALL: The Waves warmed up for this week's AFL Wide Bay seniors opener with a trip to Maryborough to beat the Bears.

The side stayed on top on the Wide Bay Premier League after round two with a 6-0 win over Sunbury on Saturday night at the ATW Grounds.

The Waves have now scored 12 goals in the opening two games of the season without conceding any in the competition.

In fact, the side has not ,conceded a goal all season so far in competitive fixtures.

The Waves won 3-0 against both Brothers Aston Villa and the United Park Eagles in the Triple M Cup earlier season on their way to making the final.

It is a total of 360 minutes without conceding a goal.

The side is joined by Bingera at the top after the defending premiers defeated the KSS Jets 5-1 at Martens Oval.

It was a repeat scoreline from the first round against the United Park Eagles.

Those two sides are the only teams on two wins with other games washed out.

The Doon Villa match against the Wide Bay Buccaneers was called off in Maryborough, with the United Warriors and United Park Eagles failing to get on the pitch in Hervey Bay.