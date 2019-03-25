The Waves show some aggression but still lose to Hervey Bay

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves might not have beaten the Hervey Bay Bombers on Saturday but the club certainly made their presence felt to the opposition.

In a match the Bombers did not expect, The Waves came out full of aggression as the side aimed to become the first team in the AFL Wide Bay women's competition to beat Hervey Bay.

The Waves might not have got the result they were after, Bombers won by 20, but the legal aggression did prompt some coaching staff from the opposition to be upset.

"We usually are quite laid-back when we play and just let the game flow,” Wyatt said.

"I told my team that Hervey Bay would bring the intensity and that we would have to match it if we were to win.”

"We were aggressive and the Bombers did not like it.”

The Waves through the aggression started well and led at half time before keeping it close until the final quarter.

The Bombers kicked the last three goals of the contest to win 6.6.42 to 3.4.22 and claim the minor premiership for the second year running.

Bombers manager Kay Duffy was pleased with the result.

"Bring on the finals, I am sure we will meet them again,” Duffy said.

"We had to fight hard but we got the win, credit to our girls,” she said.

The Waves will now face Bay Power this Saturday in Maryborough at 4pm for the chance to face the Bombers again in the grand final in just under two weeks time.

Hervey Bay are into the decider, which will be played at Frank Coulthard Oval in Bundaberg.

In other final round matches, Bay Power sealed the other spot in the preliminary final with a 57 point win over Gympie.

Brothers Bulldogs secured its second win of the season with a 30 point win over Maryborough Bears.

The Bundaberg side over ran the Bears in the second half. The Bulldogs for the second year running finished in fifth on the ladder with the Bears winning the spoon.

Brendan Bowers

Shane Jones