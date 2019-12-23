The Waves seal hat-trick of NewsMail Cup titles in Division 1

The successful team that won the NewsMail Cup: The Waves team – Sean Stuchbery (top left), Mat Fleming, Mitch Waters, Ryan Norton, Michael Loader, Callum Neubecker, Kynan Hard, Rhys Grills (front left), Chris Duff, Luke Owen (captain), Brendan Grills, Caleb Szegfu, Adam Pozzebon.

CRICKET: There was once a time when The Waves couldn’t win a NewsMail Cup final in Division 1 from 2011 to 2017.

Now, it has three in a row to end the decade.

The Waves continued its dominance of Bundaberg cricket competitions, winning its fifth straight title with the Cup win on Sunday.

It added to the Rum City Foods Intra Cup the side won on Saturday.

The Waves, instead of chasing, batted first in the NewsMail Cup and made 214 from almost all of their 50 overs.

Michael Loader toiled hard to make 50 with valuable contributions from Kynan Hard (37), Sean Stuchbery (32) and Luke Owen (26).

In reply, Brothers were on track to make the runs getting to 2/87 as Jarrod Laycock made 53.

But when he went the team collapsed to lose seven for 26.

Only a late partnership saved Brothers from embarrassment as the side got bowled out for 154.

“I’m super proud,” The Waves captain Owen said.

“I’m a little bit lost for words actually.

“We achieved out goal, got two from two and won five in a row.”

Owen said the difference was the start and building from there.

“Michael (Loader) batted superbly, he just had to bat through for us,” he said.

“I said 220 would be really good, it would be hard to make that batting second.

“Sean (Stuchbery) bowled superb to the wicket, we knew he would be handy with Chris (Duff) with the spin.”

Stuchbery got four wickets with Duff getting two as The Waves kept hold of each trophy in the cabinet for the next couple of months at least.

Owen said the brand of cricket the team plays makes it prime to win finals when it plays in them.

“It’s nice to be able to put it together on grand final days, no one likes to lose,” he said.

“We knew we had to play well against Brothers, full credit to them they had to use a pretty big squad with players unavailable between each days.

“They will be there or thereabouts when the two-day cricket starts.”

The focus is now on two day cricket, which will start next year.

But The Waves isn’t thinking about it right now.

“I said to the boys enjoy the two wins in two days and let’s enjoy it coming into Christmas and have a couple of weeks off,” Owen said.

“Playing 80 to 90 overs in a day, you could be fielding all day.

“But our players are looking forward to it.”

Brothers captain Simon Kelly said the collapse cost the side dearly.

“It wasn’t too many runs,” he said.

“We were in a good spot at 2/87 then lost 7 for 10 to 15 runs and we were 9/100.

“You can’t lose seven wickets for 10 runs and expect to win a grand final.”

Kelly added more comment to Brothers not winning a title above.

The second part of the cricket season starts next year.