The Waves rise to the top in the FFA Cup

WATCH IT: Waves player Callum Hillier follows the ball at The Waves grounds on Saturday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

FOOTBALL: "I wasn't expecting that.”

The Waves coach Jason De Papi and the club's supporters certainly went through a roller-coaster of emotions in the FFA Cup on Saturday night.

The side won its first match in the competition over the KSS Jets but not before an almighty scare from the Hervey Bay side.

In a close contest, the Jets scored with 13 minutes to go to make it 2-2, after scores were 1-1 at half time, to take the game to extra time.

The Hervey Bay side then scored in the 96th minute to lead in extra time before The Waves responded with three goals in 10 minutes to claim the tie.

The Waves' Mitch Aslett was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick, including two in extra time.

"He definitely (was the best),” De Papi said.

"He made the right decisions at the right time and got the equaliser and got us a goal in front.

"It was enjoyable to watch.”

The Waves won in 120 minutes but it could have easily been over in normal time.

The side had multiple chances in the final 10 minutes but thanks to the goalkeeping heroics of KSS Jets goalkeeper Jarryd Wynn they were unable to score.

Wynn saved multiple attempts, including a goalmouth scramble where The Waves had at least four chances to score.

"Their keeper had a magnificent game,” De Papi said.

"They played great football the whole game.

"It was tough opposition.”

But De Papi was proud of how his side stood up to the test.

"We had to make hard work of it,” he said

"I have all faith in these boys and they've got faith in each other.

"They'll fight to the end, win or lose.”

KSS Jets captain Jarrod Best said he hoped the result made other sides in Wide Bay take them more seriously.

"I feel the teams, especially ATW, were thinking they were coming to get an easy win (over us),” he said.

"I think the Jets are coming back this year, so that's just a warning.”

But Best said he was disappointed not to win.

"I think the stamina just got to us after the first half of the extra time,” he said.

"I've very proud of my boys, they did such a great job.”

The sides will now prepare to face each other again in two weeks' time in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The Waves face Doon Villa next week in Maryborough in the next round of the FFA Cup competition.