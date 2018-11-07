Menu
Norths U12s celebrate after victory against Brothers Escape.
Norths U12s celebrate after victory against Brothers Escape. Brian Cassidy
Sport

The Waves remain unbeaten in U14 as Brothers dominate U16

Shane Jones
by
7th Nov 2018 10:23 AM
CRICKET: The Waves under-14 side remain the only team unbeaten after the latest round of the Bundaberg Cricket Association junior competition.

The side defeated the Bundaberg Bolts, the all-girls team, but were pushed all the way by the winless side.

The team is the only club not to suffer a loss with the leaders in under-12 and under-16 all registering one loss so far.

In other results, it was a big day out for Brothers players Edward Ryan and Matthew Jackson.

Both made centuries as the side defeated Hervey Bay on the Fraser Coast.

It was Ryan's first ever century with Jackson making his third after already scoring 100 this season.

All results from the weekend are below with junior cricket resuming this Saturday.

Rum City Foods Under-12s B

Past Highs defeated Norths White by 46 runs

YMCA/The Waves Blue v Norths Maroon

YMCA/The Waves Blue

J Young 14

T Dorgan 12

S Dahal 8

C Hill 5

N Hensel 28

K Heath 16

L Hensel 8

D Parshuramkar 2

TOTAL: 7/125

BOWLING: Donnison 2-0-8-1, Jenner 2-0-8-1, Manski 3-0-17-1, Irwin 1.4-0-11-2

Norths Maroon

B Donnison 21

J Irwin 9

B Jenner 9

C Manski 8

Z Hamel 5

F Jenner 21

TOTAL: 7/106

BOWLING: Dorgan 3-0-8-4, Hill 1-0-3-1, Dahal 1.3-0-1-1, Heath 3-0-4-1

Rum City Foods Under-12s A

Isis v Brothers Mustangs

Isis

Total: 5/131

Bowling: Collin 4-1-10-2, Bayley 3-0-11-1, Hirst 3-0-8-1, Wilson 3-0-22-1

Brothers Mustangs

B Wilson 33

S Millett 30

S Millett 49

W Themsen 43

R McKenzie 14

R Collin 8

S Slater 1

H Hirst 1

K Bayley 1

L Kirchner 0

TOTAL: 7/254

Norths v Brothers Escapes

Norths

L Eade 11

A Poulter 0

B Bennett 7

J Gear 39

R Pimm 24

E Hamel 11

J Mather 18

H Haase 8

G Hill 4

TOTAL: 7/179

BOWLING: Wilson 4-0-30-1, O'Brien 4-0-10-1, Mathiesen 4-0-12-0, MacDonald 4-0-19-2, Griffiths 3-0-23-0, Stone 2-0-10-0, Marsman 3-0-18-2, Gibbs 4-0-28-1, Pole 2-0-19-0

Brothers Escapes

L Marsman 7

M O'Brien 0

S MacDonald 1

A Mathiesen 5

Z Stone 0

R Gibbs 5

K Pole 5

S Wilson 3

L Griffiths 0

TOTAL: 44

BOWLING: Pimm 4-1-4-2, Hamel 3-2-0-1, Gear 3-1-5-0, Eade 3-0-4-0, Mather 2-0-4-1, Haase 3-0-6-2, Bennett 2-0-6-1, Hill 3-0-4-1, Poulter 2-0-5-0

The Waves v YMCA

The Waves

F Hallett 2

T Collins 1

L Henry 12

T Coates 3

R Korner 0

L Trebbin 5

J Sydes 7

N Jacobsen 0

J Munro 0

TOTAL: 59

BOWLING: Pollitt 2-0-3-1, Perry 3-0-11-0, Dahal 2-0-7-0, Kelly 2-0-4-0, Fagg 2-0-4-2, Hill 2-1-3-1, Maher 2-0-12-0, Baker 2-0-6-2, Faint 0.2-0-0-1

YMCA

J Kelly 13

L Faint 16

B Fagg 14

C Pollitt 5

T Baker 7

M Perry 0

T Maher 5

C Hill 0

S Dahal 7

TOTAL: 91

BOWLING: Munro 3.4-1-14-1, Jacobsen 3-0-21-1, Sydes 2-1-12-0, Trebbin 2-0-9-1, Korner 2-0-10-0, Coates 2-1-1-1, Henry 2-1-1-1, Collins 3-1-6-1, Hallett 2-0-9-1

Rum City Foods Under-14s

The Waves v Bundaberg Bolts

The Waves

L Woodward 9

T Chadwick 14

H Munro 14

L Hamilton 32

B Catasti 6

G Trebbin 8

B Coates 29

H Baldwin 0

B Trebbin 1

S Kumar 1

TOTAL: 7/147

BOWLING: Brislane 2-1-9-0, Prichard 3-0-11-1, Fitzgerald 4-0-16-1, Rowlands 3-0-19-0, T Staines 3-0-15-0, B Staines 3-0-20-1, T Stumer 2-0-6-1, E Milliken 3-0-19-0, Richardson 2-0-14-0, Brunjes 3-0-7-3, N Milliken 2-0-7-0

Bundaberg Bolts

T Staines 5

R Rowlands 23

J Brunjes 3

B Staines 4

T Fitzgerald 39

K Brislane 2

R Richardson 0

T Stumer 19

E Milliken 1

A Prichard 1

N Milliken 0

TOTAL: 8/126

BOWLING: Chadwick 2-0-2-0, Kumar 6.1-0-29-1, Munro 1.5-0-14-0, Trebbin 1.5-0-3-1, Woodward 2-0-10-1, Baldwin 2-0-7-1, Hamilton 5-1-10-0, Catasti 5-0-21-4, Coates 4-1-21-0

YMCA v Maryborough

Maryborough

TOTAL: 96

BOWLING: Dahal 5-0-23-0, Cavanagh 4-0-18-0, Singh 2/12, Dempsey 3-0-8-1, van der Merwe 3-0-8-1, Muller 1-0-5-0, Faint 5-0-13-1, Lions 3-0-7-1

YMCA

R Dempsey 18

C Muller 12

J Faint 30

B Hupalo 0

D Cavanagh 0

A Lions 20

K Singh 0

A Dahal 14

C van der Merwe 2

TOTAL: 7/128

Hervey Bay Brumbies v Hervey Bay Colts

Hervey Bay Brumbies

J Bortolanza 26

M Geldard 7

B Loveridge 50

T Geldard 50

M Hoare 9

H Murray 8

Total: 3/196

Bowling: Grimsley 5-0-31-0, Scanlan 5-0-27-0, Stewart 2-0-17-0, Parambil 5-0-31-1, Ignatenko 4-0-25-1, Webster 2-0-13-0, Crack 2-0-11-0, Everard 2-0-20-0, Delahunty 2-0-19-1

Hervey Bay Colts

L Beutel 8

F Ignatenko 14

J Delahunty 9

H Stewart 63

H Grimsley 4

B McGrath 14

H Everard 9

A Parambil 4

L Crack 4

Total: 8/177

Bowling: Bortolanza 7-1-29-2, Loveridge 4-0-14-0, T Geldard 4-0-18-2, M Geldard 4-0-11-1, McShane 4-0-34-1, Murray 2-0-18-1, Hoare 3-0-29-0, Fitzgerald 1-0-7-0, Lassey 1-0-6-0

There were no scores available for Norths v Past Highs/Isis

Rum City Foods Under-16s

Brothers Rangers v Hervey Bay Brumbies

Brothers Rangers

E Ryan 100

T Cox 51

M Jackson 106

M Frohloff 1

J Kirchner 4

H Wessel 10

TOTAL: 2/285

Hervey Bay Brumbies

TOTAL: 6/141

BOWLING: Rathbone 6-0-32-3, Johnson 4-0-30-1, Ryan 3-0-23-1

The Waves v YMCA

The Waves

TOTAL: 201

BOWLING: Grigg 5-0-12-2, Flor 4-0-31-1, Heycox 6-0-34-2, Cavanagh 3-0-23-1, Gray 4-0-37-1, Faint 3-0-31-2

YMCA

B Flor 1

T Price 44

S Cavanagh 56

K Pollitt 49

J Gray 27

D Heycox 3

N Cavanagh 0

J Lovett 0

TOTAL: 6/206

Maryborough defeated Hervey Bay Colts by 16 runs in the other match.

