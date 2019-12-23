The Waves remain the best

CRICKET: When it comes to grand finals in Bundaberg cricket, one side still remains the team to beat.

The Waves won its fourth straight grand final, claiming the inaugural Rum City Foods Intra Cup against Brothers by three wickets.

The club, who now holds all trophies fought for in Bundaberg cricket, chased down Brothers total of 164 with one over to spare.

But it didn't have it all their own way.

Brothers got to their total with Mitch Parsons making 45 and Adam Harber making 22 for the Brethren.

The Waves Chris Duff took four wickets.

In reply, The Waves lost vital wickets early with the side 3/9 after Ryan Norton, Michael Loader and Luke Owen all got out for a duck.

But through their younger players Kynan Hard and Brendan Grills, both were able to make 55 and combine for a 104-run stand to help the side to a win.

Grills was named man of the match.

"Matt Jackson (Brothers bowler) bowled an unbelievable opening spell," captain Owen said.

"Then both Kynan and Brendan batted like they were seasoned veterans.

"They batted superbly, found the one and hit the boundaries with the bad ball."

Owen said the win was set up by the team's opening 45 overs that kept Brothers to a chaseable total.

"For us to keep them to that total I was rapt," he said.

"Leading into it I thought 200 to 220 was what we were chasing.

"I thought we fielded really well yesterday (Saturday)."

Brothers captain Simon Kelly said the side needed another 20 runs in its total to make a contest out of it.

But he was also disappointed the side could not capitalise on having The Waves in trouble early.

"We thought that (we were short) when we came off the field," Kelly said.

"From that point (3/9) we let the game slip away.

"They (Kynan and Brendan) batted well but we had opportunities to get them out.

"It felt like a lot of it didn't go our way yesterday (Saturday)."

The run of grand final losses in a row extended to four for Brothers on Saturday before it moved to five yesterday after The Waves took out yesterday's NewsMail Cup.