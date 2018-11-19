The Waves remain on top after Norton makes a ton

The Waves' Ryan Norton plays a cut shot on his way to a century on Saturday.

CRICKET: The Waves' Ryan Norton showed on Saturday why he is one of the most valued players in the Bundaberg Cricket Association competition.

Norton scored the first century of the division 1 season as The Waves defeated Brothers by 73 runs on Saturday at Salter Oval.

He became the first player to score a century in the top division in more than a year since Michael Loader and Jarrod Laycock scored centuries on September 16 during last year's season.

Norton got his chance to make the century after The Waves batted first and lost two wickets early for 42.

He combined with captain Luke Owen (69) in a 112 run stand to help guide the team to 227 from its 40 overs.

"He got us up to getting a really good score,” Owen said.

"It's the first A-grade century in a long time.

"It was good for the boys to back it up with the ball as well.”

The Waves bowled out Brothers for 154 in reply with Owen getting three wickets and Mitch Waters getting two.

Brendan Schultz also got two wickets for last seasons grand finalists.

The Waves remain on top after the win and have now extended its lead on the ladder.

Owen said it was a good bounce back for the side after its first loss last weekend against Norths because half the side was out with representative duty.

"We are really playing well,” he said.

"It was just one of those things and weekends where we just had a lot of players out.”

For Norton it completed the perfect weekend after top scoring for the Betta Heat on Friday night in the Aussie Home Loans Bundaberg Premier League and then doing it the next day for The Waves.

The Waves will now face Past Highs Combined Country this Saturday with Brothers facing Norths.

Norton wasn't the only playing making a century this weekend in Bundy cricket.

